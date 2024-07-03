Millwall in talks with Reading man eyed by Bolton Wanderers

Millwall are in advanced talks to sign Reading winger Femi Azeez ahead of Bolton Wanderers , according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer

Millwall are working on a deal to land the League One attacker as they prepare for another year in the Championship. Neil Harris is in the hunt for some new signings after keeping them up last season.

Azeez, 23, has been on the books at Reading since 2019 and has become a key player for them over the past few years. He has made 88 appearances in all competitions for the Berkshire outfit to date and has chipped in with 11 goals, nine of which came in the last campaign.

In this latest update regarding his future at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, AllNigerianSoccer claim he is in discussions over a switch to The Den. Bolton Wanderers have looked into a deal but he is believed to favour a move to the Championship.

Millwall could see Azeez as someone to bolster their attacking department.

He would be an ideal addition for the Lions as he is young, has potential to get better in the future and has played a decent amount of games so far in his career.

The attacker started out in non-league with spells at Northwood and Wealdstone before Reading landed him.

He was loaned out to Bracknell Town to get some experience under his belt early on after joining the Royals.

Azeez impressed last term under Ruben Sellas and saw his contract extended by 12 months recently.

Reading risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in July, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension.

What next?

Millwall are being patient with their recruitment right now as they wait for the right characters.

They have let the likes of Alex Mitchell, Shaun Hutchinson and Bartosz Bialkowski to head out the exit door and that has freed up space and funds to bring in some new faces.

Azeez would be a shrewd acquisition for the Lions if they can get an agreement over the line.