Leeds United: PSG in pole position to sign 22-year-old despite Liverpool and Chelsea interest

Leeds United man Crysencio Summerville has been subject to interest this summer with French giants PSG now leading the race to sign the attacker, as per De Telegraaf

Leeds United will be hoping to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Daniel Farke’s side finished 3rd last time out, losing in the play-offs and whilst they managed to keep several of their key players on board last summer, that seems to be less likely this time around.

Summerville, 22, played 46 Championship games for the Whites last season, scoring 20 and assisting another nine. The versatile attacker joined Leeds United in 2020 and spent over two seasons in their U21 setup before moving to the first team.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

He played 28 Premier League games before the Whites were relegated, contributing to six goals and last season he really stepped up to the plate.

His performances have attracted interest though with Newcastle United showing strong interest in the past. However, it has now been reported PSG are the frontrunners in this race, whilst Liverpool and Chelsea have made enquiries over his availiablity.

It is also said that Brighton and Hove Albion held talks with Summerville, but have been put off by his contract demands.

Heading for the top

The 22-year-old is still relatively inexperienced.

He spent a fair amount of time in Feyenoord’s youth teams and had spells on loan in the first and second tier in the Netherlands. However, he is still only two full senior seasons deep at Elland Road.

The exciting winger will no doubt be a top flight player within the next year or so, but it remains to be seen whether that will be with or without Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Tough decisions

With several of Leeds United’s men targeted by top tier clubs this summer it does leave them with some big decisions to make.

They recently rejected a bid for Georginio Rutter and have sold their star prospect Archie Gray.

It seems likely more will join Gray with reports suggesting Junior Firpo will be sold alongside one of either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe.

The Whites are definitely a team to keep an eye on as their transfer business is unpredictable and it will play a big part in dictating how their campaign goes.

They start the new season with a home clash against newly-promoted Portsmouth.