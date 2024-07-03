Leeds United reject £30m Premier League offer for star attacker

Leeds United are in the middle of several big transfer stories at the moment.

This isn’t much of a surprise with many expecting them to be busy this summer following their failed attempt to get promoted last season.

Daniel Farke’s side lost at Wembley in the play-off final and will have to go again next season in their quest for a Premier League return.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

Rutter, 22, played 48 Championship games for Leeds United last season, including three play-off outings. He scored seven and assisted 15 for the Whites.

He didn’t feature too often for the Whites in the Premier League, but before joining the club he demonstrated his ability to contribute in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim.

However, he is a wanted man this summer. Brighton are the main club circiling currently and the Seagulls recently lodged a £30m bid for the Frenchman but that was rejected. The report also states Brighton have held talks regarding Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto in recent weeks.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A big fight

Leeds United can afford to lose a couple of key players from last season, but losing anymore than a couple would see it very difficult for Farke to rebuild the balance into his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Whites could definitely achieve promotion this season, but that is given they keep the majority of their key players this summer.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

It’s a positive sign that they haven’t accepted Brighton’s offer. It shows the club aren’t going to lose any of their players easily.

The recent sale of star prospect Archie Gray may also make it a bit easier for them to keep the likes of Rutter around this summer.

No room for error

Leeds United were out of the top flight for a long time before their last promotion. It will be hoped their wait for the next isn’t any longer than it needs to be.

Farke is a safe pair of hands for this job, but if his side don’t get off to a good start he will likely find himself under a lot of pressure early on.

However, their fate will likely depend on who sticks around and there is still a long way to go in this transfer window and with interest in their players high it won’t be easy for the Whites.