Leeds United reject bid for 30-year-old defender

Leeds United have rejected a bid for midfielder Diego Llorente, as per Adam Pope

Leeds United are expected to sell a few more of their first team players this summer.

Archie Gray has already departed to Tottenham Hotspur and whilst several of their attacking talents are being monitored by top tier clubs they will be hoping to keep as many as they can this summer.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Llorente, 30, has spent the 18 months on loan in the Serie A with Roma.

He has played 54 times for Roma, scoring once and assisting two across all competitions. The experienced midfielder returned to Elland Road this month but he isn’t expected to stay.

Roma are keen on another loan deal, but La Liga club Real Betis are willing to buy the Spaniard this summer and a permanent sale suits the Whites more.

A Spanish report earlier this week claimed Betis’ bid was imminent and they had already agreed contractual terms with Llorente.

Now, Pope has reported Real Betis’ first bid has been rejected. He also mentions Stade Rennais interest in midfielder Glen Kamara, but states the Whites have no intention to sell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leeds United have rejected a bid from Real Betis for defender Diego Llorente.

There has also been initial interest from Stade Rennais for Glen Kamara but #LUFC are not looking to sell the midfielder. — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 3, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

An inevitable sale?

Llorente is one of a few squad members who are expected to leave the club this summer.

Junior Firpo and one of either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe are reportedly set to follow.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Whilst it remains to be seen what Betis’ bid looked like and how far off Leeds United’s valuation it was, it does seem likely they will return given their interest and at some point over the summer window an agreement may be reached.

The player is evidently open to a move back to his home country given he has agreed contract terms with Betis and it would offer him the chance to play top flight football once again after spending time in Italy.

Promotion push

Daniel Farke’s side weren’t far off promotion last season, and whilst the Championship competition is arguably weaker this season, Leeds United’s squad may not be as strong as it was last.

The German boss knows what it takes to get promoted and it will be interesting to see how his side start the campaign.

A slow start would put him under pressure early on and therefore it is vital they get the vast majority of their summer business done before the season gets underway.

Leeds United start the campaign against Portsmouth at Elland Road.