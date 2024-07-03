Hull City lodge £150,000 bid for youngster amid interest from other clubs

Hull City have made a £150,000 bid for Coleraine midfielder Alfie Gaston, according to a report by BelfastLive

Hull City are interested in luring the prospect over to England this summer as they prepare for the start of the 2024/25 season. He has caught the eye playing NIFL Premiership over recent times and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Gaston, 16, made his debut for Coleraine in a league clash against Larne in May last year. He has since played a handful more times for the Bannsiders but they face a battle to keep hold of him in this window amid attention from the Football League.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BelfastLive, the Tigers have lodged an approach for his services. A ‘number’ of other teams are believed to be keeping tabs on his progress as well so the East Yorkshire outfit may need to act fast.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Hull City eye new midfielder

Hull City could see Gaston as one for the future as they gear up for life under new boss Tim Walter.

The former Hamburg man has been picked as their replacement for Liam Rosenior following his sacking at the end of the last campaign.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

If Gaston was to move to the MKM Stadium, he would likely link up with the Tigers’ development squad first and foremost under the guidance of former Bradford City coach Connor Sellars, with a view to breaking into the senior set-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hull City have proved that they provide a pathway into their first-team with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves being the best examples over recent times.

The Tigers let a few young players depart at the end of last term such as Jake Brown, Ajay Weston, Rajdeep Palit, Joseph Johnson and Oliver Green. The latter has recently joined Livingston.

This has freed up space to bring in some fresh faces.

What next for Hull City

Hull City need to bring in some new signings after returning to pre-season.

Their squad is looking a bit threadbare at the moment and they will be working hard behind the scenes to get some deals over the line.