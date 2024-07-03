‘If a player wants to go’ – Hull City chief makes admission over player sale amid Barcelona, Ipswich Town interest

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has said he will not stand in Jaden Philogene’s way of a big move if he wants to depart.

Hull City standout Philogene has attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Premier League new boys Ipswich Town following a stunning breakthrough campaign at the MKM Stadium.

The Tractor Boys are said to have launched a £30m bid for Philogene and his Hull City teammate Jacob Greaves as Kieran McKenna prepares his side for top-flight football.

Philogene joined Championship outfit Hull City in 2023 on a permanent transfer and was later named as their Player of the Month for October. Memorably, the skilful winger scored an incredible equaliser in the Tigers’ 2-1 victory over Rotherham United in February, as the Aston Villa academy graduate nutmegged his marker before netting with a rabona.

With the window well underway though, focus has now turned to speculation over Philogene’s future, and owner Acun Ilicali has shared his clear stance

While speaking on TalkSPORT (quotes via Hull Live), the Hull City chief admitted that the speculation surrounding Philogene’s future “is true”, and that he will not stand in his way if he has his heart set on a big move. IIicali said:

“Of course, if you ask me, I told my fans that I would sell nobody. My idea in football is not to make money, my idea is to make a stronger and bigger club. But to make a bigger club, sometimes if a player wants to go, that’s a different case.

“For me, if one player changes, it’s not the end of the road. I will never want to ruin their career or their mood by pushing them because there is a contract.

“If Jaden wants to move and says he wants to go somewhere, this is something we cannot do too much because this is his life.”

Sensational Catalan switch?

According to reports, former La Liga champions Barcelona initially want the 22-year-old attacker on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent in 2025.

Philogene is currently under contract at Hull City until 2026 but Barca scouts have been left dazzled by his performances in the EFL and Hansi Flick’s side could provide an incredible opportunity.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Barcelona have signed a player with EFL experience, as Adama Traore and Martin Braithwaite both represented Middlesbrough and the Spanish juggernauts.

Starring in the Championship

Philogene made 33 league appearances across all competitions in 2023/24, contributing with 12 goals and adding six assists.

He was a key figure in Hull City’s attack, with the Tigers missing out on the play-offs, eventually securing a 7th place finish.

Ipswich Town are ready to break the bank to add him and teammate Greaves to their ranks, with the latter also enjoying a fantastic season last time around.

Greaves was named in the Championship Team of the Season for 2023/24 for his solid defensive displays in Hull City’s backline. He made 43 appearances for the east Yorkshire club and has been on the radar of various top-flight teams already this summer.

It seems Hull City chief Ilicali will not block exits if his star men want to make eye-catching moves on, but time will tell just what comes of Philogene and Greaves’ situations.