Hull City: Ipswich Town submit £30m bid for star duo

Hull City are facing a big battle to keep a few of their star players at the club this summer.

The Tigers narrowly missed out on a top six finish last season and they dismissed Liam Rosenior after finishing 7th. Tim Walter is now at the helm and he will be expected to compete in and around the top six this season.

However, that won’t be easy, especially if they lose some key members of their squad.

Greaves, 23, was impressive last season for the Tigers. He played 43 times in the Championship for Hull City and has been the subject of interest this summer already. The likes of Everton and West Ham have been linked but reports earlier this week suggested Ipswich Town were leading the race.

Philogene, 22, has scored 12 goals in 32 outings across all competitions for the Tigers so far.

He was a standout player in the Championship last season after making the move to Hull City from Aston Villa and it has been reported Barcelona are interested in him this summer.

However, the latest update suggests Ipswich Town are eyeing up both men and have made a £30m plus offer in an attempt to sign both Greaves and Philogene this summer.

Fighting a losing battle

Hull City are going to struggle to retain both of their young prospects this summer.

Premier League interest is never easy to compete with as a Championship outfit, but it’s crucial that the Tigers hold out and don’t sell for anything less than they value their men at.

Ipswich Town have already proven they are willing to spend this summer as they try and retain their spot in the top flight following back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna.

Greaves and Philogene would fit the profile of player that Ipswich Town are recruiting this summer, but Hull City won’t rollover for them.

A top six push

Walter is stepping into management in England for the first time after spending his entire coaching career to date in Germany.

It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Championship, but the pressure will be on from the start.

Should he see the likes of Greaves and Philogene depart it will be hoped the money is spent wisely on strengthening and reinforcing the rest of their squad to ensure the quality does not drop dramatically.

It will be interesting to see what the Tigers do about this bid and how much they want to hold out for this summer.

Hull City start their season at home against Bristol City.