Hull City man on radar of Premier League trio as interest ramps up

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves remains on the radar of Ipswich Town , West Ham and Everton this summer, as per TEAMtalk

Hull City will be hoping to get over the line this season in their hunt for a top six finish.

The Tigers narrowly missed out last time around finishing 7th in the second tier. They sacked Liam Rosenior in a move which surprised many and now Tim Walter is tasked with taking the club forward.

One man who stood out last season was Greaves.

The 23-year-old defender scored twice and assisted a further four in 43 Championship outings from centre back.

He has been a regular at the club for three seasons now and has made 177 appearances across all competitions for the Tigers despite his young age.

His performances last season drummed up interest and despite reports suggesting West Ham’s talks had stalled, it has now been claimed they still hold interest alongside Everton, but it is Ipswich Town who are leading the race after they missed out on Joe Rodon to Leeds United.

A battle to keep

The young English defender is destined to play top flight football someday soon. However, Hull City will hope that will be with them and they won’t let Greaves leave without a fight this summer.

He still has two years left on his current contract and that gives them a bit more power in negotiations as they are in no rush to sell their star defender just yet.

However, Ipswich Town have already proven they are willing to spend big this summer and if they make a substantial offer for Greaves then it is probably worth considering as the money could be used to strengthen other areas of their team.

Looking forward

Walter is in his first managerial role in England. He has spent all of it in Germany so far with his most recent role being at Hamburger where he won just about half of his 101 games at the helm.

The aim this season is clear, Hull City must once again be competing in or around the top six and given Rosenior was dismissed for missing out by three points then it would be fair to say the pressure is on the German heading into this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Greaves saga develops and whether any of the interested sides lodge a bid, but for now Hull City will be more than happy to keep him at the club in their quest for promotion.