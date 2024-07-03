Oxford United in pole position to sign departed Derby County star

Derby County and Oxford United will both be playing Championship football next season after winning promotion from League One together.

The Rams went up in 2nd in the automatic promotion behind league winners Portsmouth. The U’s meanwhile had to go through the play-offs, defeating Peterborough United over two legs in the semi-final before a Wembley triumph over Bolton Wanderers.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Now, after moving on from Pride Park, midfielder Louie Sibley could head to the Kassam Stadium.

The Derby County academy graduate has decided to turn down a new deal with the club and Football Insider reports that Oxford United are at the front of the chase to secure his services.

A number of clubs have registered an interest in the 22-year-old as he becomes a free agent, but it remains to be seen just where he takes his talents next.

Sibley had been on the books with Derby County since 2010, making his way all the way through their youth ranks and into the first-team. He broke into the side during their time in the Championship and would go on to play 67 times at that level.

After relegation, he played 80 times in the third-tier. Overall, he notched 20 goals and 12 assists in 173 outings for the club.

Now though, he moves onto pastures new. It comes after spending much of last season in a new role at left wing-back or left-back, where he did find success.

As Paul Warne led his side to promotion, Sibley chipped in with six goals and six assists across all competitions. He featured primarily on the left but also found opportunities in his more natural midfield role.

Back to the Championship?

Having taken the decision to move on from Derby County, it would not be a surprise if Sibley is playing Championship football next season anyway.

Oxford United could offer him just that, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s other second-tier sides keen. On top of that, there could be ambitious promotion-chasing teams in League One keen to bring him into their squad.

Sibley would be a fantastic signing in the third-tier as his talents and potential warrant another shot in the Championship.

Time will tell just whose colours he’s donning come the start of the campaign, but it won’t be Derby County’s after opting to move on from the club.