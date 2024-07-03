Charlton Athletic fork out £1m to sign Ipswich Town man

Charlton Athletic are in the market for a new striker after sanctioning a permanent exit for leading talisman Alfie May.

The prolific striker left the Addicks to join League One rivals Birmingham City on Tuesday. It leaves a big hole in Nathan Jones’ attacking department and an awful lot of goals to replace.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Plenty of names have been linked with the South London outfit this summer, with striker Gassan Ahadme among them. He’s down the pecking order at Premier League new boys Ipswich Town and a sale has looked likely.

Now, it seems he’s heading to The Valley.

Sky Sports reports that Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town have come to an agreement over a big £1m transfer fee for Ahadme, who completed a medical yesterday.

It comes after a decent loan with Cambridge United, where he notched 13 goals in 33 games.

The task of replacing May

In such a competitive market where clubs up and down the EFL ladder are looking for a new talisman, Charlton Athletic look to have done smart business in their bid to replace the departed Alfie May.

It was never going to be easy filling his boots, but with moves for Gassan Ahadme and Matty Godden from Coventry City, the Addicks look to have made two clever signings.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Godden, 32, is a senior striker and proven goalscorer at this level. If the chances are created for him, he could easily hit a decent tally for the League One side.

As for Ahadme, the Moroccan is a real physical option at the top of the pitch. He offers speed, power and hard work, making him an ideal striker for manager Jones. If he can stay fit and harness the impressive form he’s shown with Cambridge United and Burton Albion, he will be a real asset for Charlton Athletic.

At a rumoured £1m, this is a deal that has to work out though. That’s no meagre fee for a League One side to be paying.

A statement move

There aren’t many League One clubs who will be paying seven-figure fees for new signings this summer, so Charlton Athletic are making a statement to their third-tier rivals with this rumoured move for Ahadme.

The 23-year-old looks to be a great fit for Jones in terms of his profile but 18 goals in 67 games at the level isn’t exactly a stunning return. It’s a respectable one, but there may be questions about the size of the fee paid for a striker who is out of favour and out of contract at Ipswich Town next summer.

Nevertheless, Ahadme will be determined to prove his worth. Those at Charlton Athletic wouldn’t pay that kind of sum for a player if they didn’t see it as a valuable investment either.

As the Addicks strive to replace May, it remains to be seen if and when the Ahadme swoop is wrapped up.