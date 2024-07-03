Burnley, Watford battle Feyenoord in pursuit of 22-year-old centre-back

Burnley, Watford and Cardiff City are all gearing up for the 2024/25 season in the Championship.

The Clarets return to the second-tier after a dismal campaign in the Premier League while the Hornets and the Bluebirds will both be determined to make positive strides up the table with the help of a fruitful summer.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The transfer window has been open since June 14th but with clubs back in pre-season training and plenty of plyers officially out of contract, business is set to pick up this month.

Now, it is claimed Burnley, Watford and Cardiff City could be set to go to battle for Edgardo Farina.

Football Insider reports that the Championship trio have all registered an interest in the centre-back following his impressive displays for Panama at Copa America. The 22-year-old plays in his native for CA Independiente but he could earn a big move.

Eredivisie side Feyenoord are also keen on Farina, who is highlighted as a dominant aerial presence.

A shrewd swoop

There’s not many occasions where players from Panama have earned big moves to the Championship, but it indicates that Burnley, Watford and Cardiff City are thinking outside the box with their recruitment.

All three sides have looked to overseas markets for new signings before, so perhaps it isn’t all that surprise that Farina has emerged on their radars.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

His strong showings in a historic Copa America run for Panama might just earn him a high-profile move over to these shores. Farina is only 22 and has time to develop further but having tested himself against a high level of player for his country, he could be ready to have an immediate impact.

Time will tell just how his situation pans out though with Feyenoord an eye-catching suitor if his.

We’re still in the early stages of the transfer window, but none of Burnley, Watford or Cardiff City have had particularly lively starts to their summers.

The Clarets, likely disrupted by the ongoing search for their Vincent Kompany replacement, have made only one signing. Shurandy Sambo has linked up with the Turf Moor outfit in a deal agreed before the window.

The Hornets’ only signing was agreed some time ago too. Teenage striker Mamadou Doumbia has made the move to Vicarage Road.

As for the Bluebirds, they’re yet to make a breakthrough in the market. Erol Bulut will be hoping movement isn’t too far away though having committed his future to the Welsh club.