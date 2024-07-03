Burnley to sign 23-year-old in £1.9m deal, medical completed

Burnley have agreed to sign Santos left-back Lucas Pires with medical tests completed yesterday, according to Fabrizio Romano

Burnley are heading back to the Championship and it looks as though things might finally be falling into place following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets saw manager Vincent Kompany poached by Bayern Munich in a surprise move and their search for a new boss has been a lengthy one. However, recent reports state Scott Parker is now in advanced talks over the managerial post at Turf Moor.

Amid the growing Parker links, it seems he might not be the only new face arriving in Lancashire soon.

Writing on X, reporter Fabrizio Romano states that Burnley have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian left-back Lucas Pires from Santos after his loan spell in Spain with Cadiz. Romano states a medical was completed yesterday.

🚨🟣 EXCL: Burnley agree deal to sign Brazilian defender Lucas Pires from Santos after loan spell to Cádiz.



Burnley to pay €2.5m fee plus sell-on clause.



Understand Pires already completed medical tests at Burnley today — here we go 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3xs2mNtZlT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

The €2.5m fee cited comes to just around £1.9m, though it remains to be seen just what Santos’ sell-on clause is.

A needed addition

Left-back is an area Burnley have been left pretty bare in, so Pires’ arrival will be welcomed.

Long-serving defender Charlie Taylor held down that spot but he turned down the offer of a new deal to stay in the Premier League with Southampton. As such, there’s no natural left-back on the books, although both Connor Roberts and Vitinho are versatile players who can operate on both sides.

Pires has gained experience at a good level so should be well-equipped to take on Championship football.

Alongside making 69 appearances for Santos since coming through their academy, he spent last year in La Liga with Cadiz. There, the 23-year-old featured 30 times, scooring his only goal for the club against Atletico Madrid back in October 2023.

Positive movement

After a challenging period since Kompany’s exit, Burnley look as though they’re starting to bring their plans for the new chapter together.

Parker’s advancing appointment should really kick summer plans into action, perhaps with a move for Pires being an early part of their recruitment drive.

Further additions are needed and key players may well depart following relegation, so it will be down to the new boss to maintain a group strong enough to fight for an immediate top-flight return.

The Clarets cast a wide net when building a squad to win the 2022/23 title. They look to be doing the same with a move for a Santos full-back, so it will be intriguing to see just who else Burnley have on their radar as their summer finally kicks into action.