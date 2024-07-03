Burnley close in on former Bournemouth and Fulham manager, announcement expected this week

Burnley are nearing the appointment of Scott Parker as their new manager, as per Sky Sports News

Burnley have been searching for a new boss since Vincent Kompany departed for Bayern Munich.

The Belgian manager got the Clarets promoted in his first season at the club, but they were immediately relegated back to the Championship last season.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Several names have been linked with the vacant position with the most recent this week being Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand, and whilst those links were thought to be genuine, Burnley decided to pursuit Parker instead.

It seems they have finally got their man and it is expected that Parker will be announced as the new boss at Turf Moor this week.

His background

Parker played in the Premier League for several different clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

He began his managerial career in 2019 taking over at Fulham where he had retired as a player two years before.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Having spent time as a youth coach at Spurs, he became first team coach at Craven Cottage before becoming caretaker manager whilst the club were in the relegation zone. Fulham were relegated and Parker stayed on in the second tier. He led them to promotion via the play-offs, but once again Fulham were relegated the year after.

He joined Bournemouth and acheieved promotion with them at the first time of asking, finishing second. However, once again his side failed to adapt to the top flight and after a 9-0 defeat to Liverpool he was dismissed.

This was followed by a short stint at Club Brugge. He was only in charge of 12 games, winning just two of those before being sacked in March 2023.

The right fit for Burnley

With two promotions under his belt Parker is definitely a solid option for any Championship club. He knows what it takes to get promoted and having done so with two different clubs already there is definitely scope for him to make it three.

The question marks are raised once his sides get promoted. Whilst he may not have been sufficiently backed by his previous clubs there is no escaping the fact that whilst at both Bournemouth and Fulham his sides failed to make the step up. This may be a potential issue for Burnley looking into the long-term.

However, for the here and now Parker should be a success and with the Burnley squad available to him many will expect a minimum of a top six finish this season.