Free agent lands permanent move after Bradford City exit

Farsley Celtic have snapped up Dylan Youmbi following his exit from Bradford City , as announced by their official club website

Bradford City made the decision to cut ties with the attacker following the end of last season. He departed along with Finn Cousin-Dawson, Harry Chapman, Heath Richardson, Isaac Robinson, Liam Ridehalgh, Luke Hendrie, Matt Derbyshire, Noah Wadsworth and Sam Bentley.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Youmbi, 20, had a loan spell at Farsley Celtic last season and has now returned to the National League North side on a permanent basis. They are managed by former Bantams’ striker Clayton Donaldson these days.

The non-league side have confirmed that he has signed for them ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign. They finished 20th last term and managed to avoid relegation from the sixth tier.

Their latest addition will give them more competition and depth in attack and will be eager to show what he can do after leaving Valley Parade.

Departed Bradford City youngster finds new club

Youmbi has been at Bradford City for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks of the League Two club.

He was a regular for them at various different youth levels but never made a competitive first-team appearance.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Instead, he gained experience away from the Yorkshire outfit at Stocksbridge, Scunthorpe United and Farsley Celtic to get some experience under his belt.

He played 15 matches for the latter last term and they have now decided to bring him back as they look ahead of the new 2024/25 season.

What next for Bradford City

Youmbi has left behind a Bradford City side who will be aiming for promotion under former Salford City and MK Dons boss Graham Alexander.

They have delved into the market to bring in Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson, Antoni Sarcevic and Neill Byrne over recent times to bolster their ranks.

Meanwhile, the likes of Matty Platt and Ash Taylor have left to pave the way for new arrivals.

Alexander’s men narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term and will be hoping to get into the top seven at least next time around.