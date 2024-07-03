Opinion: Bolton Wanderers should eye Notts County star after failed bid for L1 ace

Bolton Wanderers look to be in the market for a new attacking midfielder with Peterborough United star Joel Randall a target.

Bolton Wanderers are claimed to have seen a bid knocked back by Peterborough United for Randall, who is entering the last year of his contract with the fellow League One promotion hopefuls.

It comes after the 24-year-old managed 12 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across all competitions for the Posh. It was by far his best season for the club, making a starting spot his own under Darren Ferguson.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, after seeing a first bid knocked back, Ian Evatt and co could be wise to consider alternatives, even though they are said to be considering a second offer. After all, Posh may be reluctant to sell to a promotion rival.

With that said, Bolton Wanderers should have other options on the radar. One of those who could be good to keep in mind as a Randall alternative is Notts County star Dan Crowley.

Ready for a step back up?

Crowley has been a well-travelled player but at 26, he has really found his feet at Notts County.

After a short but impressive stay with Morecambe, the attacking midfielder linked up with the Magpies upon their return to the Football League. The once Arsenal prospect thrived in his first season with the club, notching 16 goals and 11 assists from midfield for the League Two side.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Crowley has cemented his place as one of the fourth-tier’s standout players and could be ready for a step back up. He’s been tested and found success in the Championship and Eredivisie before, so having found form again with Notts, a move back to a higher level could await.

Bolton Wanderers can offer him that. In the Trotters, he’d be joining an upwardly mobile club whose style of play could see him register a similar level of output to the one he has produced at Notts County.

A more feasible target?

Given that Crowley is not on the books at a League One side, let alone a promotion rival, you can’t help but feel a move to bring him in would be more feasible for Bolton Wanderers.

Randall has starred at third-tier level but that will come at a price. Even then, Peterborough United may continue to resist their bids for him given his importance and the Trotters’ status as a rival.

A Crowley swoop wouldn’t break the bank given that he too has a year left on his contract. He offers pedigree from a higher level and his versatility would make him an option in a deeper central midfield role as well as out on the right-hand side.

Time will tell how the rumoured Randall pursuit pans out, but Crowley could be a more realistic yet still impressive signing for Bolton Wanderers.