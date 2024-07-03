Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town poised to miss out on Blackburn Rovers man amid latest update

3 July 2024
Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan is poised to stay this summer amid interest from Luton Town, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are set to keep hold of the forward in this window as they prepare for their first full season under the guidance of former Birmingham City boss John Eustace. They managed to secure their Championship status on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at already promoted Leicester City.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Dolan, 22, is on the radar of Luton Town as they hunt for new signings following their relegation from the Premier League, as per The Mirror. He is under contract at Ewood Park until June 2025 meaning the Lancashire outfit risk losing him for nothing in 12 months.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by the Lancashire Telegraph, Eustace’s side are expected to retain his services despite attention from the Hatters.

Blackburn Rovers attacker update

Not selling Dolan would be a big boost for Blackburn Rovers heading into the new campaign.

He is an important player for them and gives them more quality going forward.

eustace
Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The winger spent time on the books at Manchester City and Burnley at academy level before switching to Preston in 2017.

Dolan then had three years at Deepdale but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Lilywhites. Instead, he was loaned out to Clitheroe in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

Blackburn Rovers snapped him up in 2020 and he has since broken into their first-team.

The Mancunian has made 164 appearances for his current team in all competitions and has scored 19 goals, five of which came last term.

What next?

Luton Town have been linked with a swoop for the ex-England youth international as they eye an immediate promotion back to the top flight under former Watford manager Rob Edwards.

However, Dolan is now likely to stick with Blackburn Rovers. Their first game of the 2024/25 season is a home clash against newly promoted Derby County on 9th August, followed by a Carabao Cup away trip to Stockport County.

2023 signing sold, replacement arrives: 3 Blackburn Rovers transfers we could see this month
Harry Mail
