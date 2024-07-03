Blackburn Rovers reach new player agreement amid Premier League interest

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a new deal with teenage prospect Igor Tyjon amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs, it has been confirmed

Blackburn Rovers boast one of the Football League’s strongest academies, bringing a whole host of top players through their ranks.

Some have gone on to become first-team regulars at Ewood Park while others have taken their talents elsewhere.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

There’s another crop of eye-catching talents making their way through the setup in Lancashire, and among the most promising players is 16-year-old forward Igor Tyjon.

His impressive performances since joining from Rochdale last summer have drawn attention from elsewhere. However, Blackburn Rovers have now confirmed that Tyjon will be staying onboard.

As announced on the club’s official website, the England and Poland youth international has signed a two-year scholarship deal. Tyjon makes the call to stay with Rovers despite Premier League interest and he is expected to remain with the first-team squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Holding onto a top prospect

Blackburn Rovers will be thrilled to have retained Tyjon’s services amid admiring glances from elsewhere.

The teenage forward looks destined for a bright future and this agreement ensured he’ll play out some more of his developing years in blue and white. It might not necessarily end interest in Tyjon though, with clubs sure to keep a keen eye on his progress.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Having seen some top talents move on in recent years, Rovers will be pleased to have secured this agreement with one of their next starlets.

Ashley Phillips was snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur last summer while it seems increasingly likely that Rory Finneran, the club’s youngest player ever, is set to leave Blackburn Rovers for Newcastle United.

A clear path to the first-team

Upcoming prospects like Tyjon are wise to commit their future to Blackburn Rovers. There’s a clear path from the first-team to the academy at Ewood Park, making it a great place for youngsters to develop.

Of the current first-team ranks, all of Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello, Lewis Travis, Jake Garrett, John Buckley and Harry Leonard progressed through the academy.

Adam Wharton made a name for himself in the Rovers first-team too. His success has been well-documented, joining Crystal Palace and earning a place in the England squad for EURO 2024 six months after leaving the Championship club.

Tyjon will be keen to follow that trajectory after committing his future to Rovers.