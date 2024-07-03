Birmingham City join Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town in pursuit of 10-goal ace

Birmingham City are interested in a move for Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans this summer, according to a report by Blues Focus

Birmingham City are preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship and are in the hunt for some new signings. They have turned to Chris Davies as their new manager as they look to gain an immediate promotion next season.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

Evans, 25, has a year left on his contract at Bristol Rovers running until June 2025 and they face a battle to keep hold of him in this window. Huddersfield Town have had a bid rejected for him already, as per BristolLive, whilst The News claim Portsmouth are admirers.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Blues Focus suggest the Blues have joined the pursuit to land the attacking midfielder. They have recently snapped up striker Alfie May from Charlton Athletic, as well as goalkeeping pair Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Hull City and Burnley respectively.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Birmingham City eye new target

Birmingham City could see Evans as someone to bolster their attacking department.

He joined Bristol Rovers back in 2021 and has since become a key player at the Memorial Ground.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Liverpudlian has made 142 appearances for the Gas in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 26 goals, 10 of which came in the last campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pirates risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, asssuming he doesn’t pen an extension at the Memorial Ground anytime soon.

Evans rose up through the academy ranks at Everton but never played for the first-team of the Toffees. Instead, he had loan spells away in the Football League at Morecambe and Blackpool to get some experience under his belt.

Evans then made the decision to move to Germany as a youngster in 2019 and spent two years with SC Paderborn. The ex-England youth international, who represented the Three Lions at Under-19’s level, played eight times for the Bundesliga.2 outfit.

He had a temporary stint at Crewe Alexandra before signing for Bristol Rovers and hasn’t looked back since.

Where next?

Birmingham City are being linked as they look to continue their ambitious recruitment drive.

Huddersfield Town have already reportedly seen an offer rebuffed and it remains to be seen whether they will go back in.

Portsmouth have also been mentioned as a potential next destination and could offer him Championship football.