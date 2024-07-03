Birmingham City dealt blow as transfer deal falls through

Birmingham City have seen a deal for Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen break down, according to a report by BirminghamLive

Birmingham City have been trying to lure the centre-back over to the Football League as they prepare for life in League One under new boss Chris Davies. However, the player is not expected to make the move to the Midlands now and they will have to start looking at other targets.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Eerdhuijzen, 23, had been identified by the Blues as someone to bolster their defensive department as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship. They have been busy on the transfer front recently and have brought in the likes of Ryan Allsop from Hull City, Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley and Alfie May from Charlton Athletic.

In this latest update, Davies’ side have seen a move for Eerdhuijzen collapse, as per BirminghamLive. He had travelled over to England earlier this week.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Birmingham City deal falls through

The break down of Eerdhuijzen’s proposed transfer is a blow for Birmingham City.

They will have to begin pursuing other options as they aim to boost their defence.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The former Holland youth international rose up through the academy ranks at FC Volendam and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

He broke into their second team, Jong Volendam, before establishing himself as a first-team regular in 2019.

Eerdhuijzen was snapped up by Sparta Rotterdam in 2022 and has since made 51 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit in all competitions, 20 of which came last term.

He will now return to the Sparta Stadion and his future is up in the air with his switch to the Blues failing to materialise.

What next?

Birmingham City will continue their recruitment drive as Davies looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

He has been picked as their new head coach and left his role as part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League to move to St Andrew’s for a new challenge. He has also worked at Swansea City and Celtic in the past.