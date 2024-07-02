Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient target joins EFL side after Sheffield Wednesday exit

Wycombe Wanderers have landed the midfielder on a free transfer as they prepare for another year in League One under the guidance of Matt Bloomfield.

Bakinson, 25, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and they wanted him permanently according to a report by FootballTransfers. Leyton Orient were also keen, as per Football Insider on X.

However, he has now linked up with the Chairboys. Bloomfield has told their website: “We’ve been big admirers of Tyreeq for a long time and we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come here, having had interest from elsewhere as well.

“He’s a player with a lot of ability on the ball but his size and presence in the middle of the park will really complement the talents we’ve already got in that area.”

Bakinson adds more quality into Wycombe Wanderers’ squad and bolsters their midfield department.

The Londoner started his career at Luton Town and rose up through the academy ranks of the Hatters before leaving Kenilworth Road as a youngster to join Bristol City.

He then spent five years on the books at Ashton Gate and made 54 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

The Robins loaned him out to Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town to get some experience under his belt before he left on a permanent basis in 2022.

Sheffield Wednesday subsequently snapped up Bakinson and he played 42 matches for the Owls, helping them gain promotion from the third tier under their former manager Darren Moore in his first year.

He slipped out of favour last term though in the Championship and was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in January to get some game time.

What next for departed Sheffield Wednesday midfielder?

Bakinson will be eager to stamp his mark at Wycombe Wanderers as they aim to have a successful season under Bloomfield.

As for Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient, they will need to find alternative targets in the middle of the park.