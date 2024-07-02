Wrexham set sights on new striker swoop as they prepare for League One

Wrexham are interested in a move for Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw this summer, according to a report by London News Online

Wrexham are eyeing an ambitious swoop for the Championship attacker as they prepare for life in League One. They were promoted from League Two along with Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town and are in the hunt for some signings.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Bradshaw, 31, still has another year left on his deal at Millwall which expires in June 2025 and has been with the London outfit since joining them back in 2018. They have a decision to make regarding his long-term future at The Den under boss Neil Harris.

In this latest update regarding his situation this summer, London News Online claim he has emerged on the radar of the Red Dragons. Cardiff City have recently been linked with a swoop for him too, as per reporter Darren Witcoop on X.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Landing Bradshaw would be a big statement of intent by Wrexham if they were able to lure him to the Racecourse Ground.

He would bolster their striking options and would battle it out with the likes of Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott for a place up top.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERRS.

Millwall brought him in on an initial loan deal six years ago before they later signed him on a permanent basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has since made 198 appearances for the Lions in all competitions and has scored 44 goals.

The Wales international, who has eight caps under his belt so far, only managed to find the net on four occasions in the last campaign though and saw his goals dry up a bit.

Bradshaw has also played for Shrewsbury Town, Walsall and Barnsley in the past after after rising up through the ranks at Aberystwyth Town.

Wrexham are being patient with their recruitment and aren’t rushing into any expensive deals.

They are waiting for the right players to become available as they gear up for the third tier under Phil Parkinson.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonko has arrived full-time after his loan spell from Arsenal.

Bradshaw would be ideal for the Welsh club but they may need to fend off competition from Cardiff City in the league above.