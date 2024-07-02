Watford consider loan swoop for Aston Villa prodigy

Watford are considering Aston Villa prospect Lino Sousa as they line up a new left-back, according to The Athletic

Watford are in for an important summer transfer window as they look to make meaningful strides back up the Championship table in the 2024/25 season.

They’ve backed former midfielder Tom Cleverley with the permanent managerial post at Vicarage Road. He impressed in his spell as interim boss but will now be tasked with leading a brighter new chapter with the Hornets.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

As such, this summer’s recruitment will be key, and a handful of players have already been linked.

Now, as per The Athletic, one prospect on the radar is left-back Lino Sousa.

They state that Watford are showing an interest in the Aston Villa youngster as they consider targets for the left-hand side of defence. His parent club are set to take time to review options ahead of next season with other sides seemingly keen.

Sousa spent the second half of last season at Plymouth Argyle, featuring eight times for the club.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

An area to bolster

It looks as though left-back is an area Cleverley is keen to bolster early in the window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sousa isn’t the only one on the radar, with The Athletic reiterating recent reports that QPR man Kenneth Paal is also under consideration. An official move has not been made on that front yet though.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

It’s no surprise that it’s an area of focus either. As it stands, only promising academy graduate James Morris is a natural option on the left-hand side, though fellow youngster Ryan Andrews has operated there before too.

Someone to come in and compete with Morris could help get the best out of the Hornets prospect. And, if it’s only a loan signing, they won’t risk blocking his path to a regular starting spot in the years to come.

That could make Sousa a sensible signing, though it remains to be seen what decision Aston Villa come to over his immediate future.

More on Sousa

Lisborn-born Sousa is certainly a promising player for the future, so a fresh loan away from Aston Villa to someone like Watford could be beneficial for his development.

The Villans will likely be wary of where they send him next though. The 19-year-old’s game time with Plymouth Argyle was fairly limited as they battled relegation and sacked the manager who brought him in, Ian Foster.

As Sousa looks to step up from youth football, it’s key that he plays regularly on a senior level. If Watford can offer that, they should be in with a decent chance of getting him through the door.

The youngster has previously been on the books at Arsenal and West Brom. He can play as either a full-back or wing-back, offering attacking intent from both positions.