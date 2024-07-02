Swansea City man in advanced talks with PL club

Swansea City defender Nathan Wood is in advanced talks with Southampton over a potential switch this summer, as per Pete O’Rourke

Swansea City are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

Luke Williams guided the Swans to 14th last season and this is his first full pre-season in charge of the club.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The former Notts County boss will be hoping to spend the summer shaping his squad to best suit his style and one man that was crucial to Swansea City last season was Wood.

Wood, 22, played 26 league games for the Welsh club and scored one from centre back.

The Middlesbrough-born defender moved to Swansea City in 2022 and made 40 league appearances in his first season at the club.

Former boss Russel Martin is a big fan and reports broke last month claiming Southampton were keen on a deal.

Now, it seems they are set to reunite with the two clubs in advanced talks and a medical planned.

Understand Southampton are in advanced talks for Swansea defender Nathan Wood with the player set for talks and medical at St Mary’s. #saintsfc #SwanseaCity pic.twitter.com/tvmwEvQkAv — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 1, 2024

A big loss

Wood has a lot of potential. The 22-year-old is now in the final year of his Swansea City contract and that has likely made a deal easier for the Saints to pull off.

Whilst it is a blow to Swansea City, it’s a big coup for Southampton who are preparing for life back in the Premier League following their promotion.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

This will be Wood’s first opportunity to prove himself in the top flight and it’s handy it will be under his former boss.

Southampton have the potential to once again become an established top tier side, however they must survive the first season first and that is something which appears to be becoming harder and harder to do as the seasons go by.

Looking ahead

Williams’ side will be hoping for improvements this season. The club will want to climb into the top half of the table as a minimum, but a lot will rest on the business they do throughout this summer window.

The former Notts County boss took the helm in Wales back in January and so far has won eight of his 22 games in charge.

He knows just how important it is his side get off to a good start and whilst no deal is yet finalised, it seems they may have to do so without Wood.