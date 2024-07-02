Sunderland leading the way to sign released Premier League striker

Sunderland are now the favourites to sign released West Ham United striker Divin Mubama, as per GIVEMESPORT

Sunderland are still in need of a striker after spending all of last season and the backend of the season before with no natural goalscorer through the middle.

The Black Cats recently appointed Regis Le Bris as their new head coach and with that put an end to the head coach saga. However, attention has soon turned to who they will bring in to strengthen their squad this summer.

Mubama, 19, played five games for West Ham’s U21 last season and scored two league goals. He also featured in the Premier League on five occasions.

The English prospect is an exciting talent and has registered several impressive campaigns for the Hammers in their youth squads. He has scored 30 goals and assisted four in 47 U18 league outings and has a record of 18 goal contributions in 30 U21 league games.

He was recently released from West Ham making him a free agent and he has plenty of interest this summer.

However, according to the latest update despite interest from France and Germany, Sunderland are the club in the driving seat at the moment as they look to bolster their forward line.

A solid addition

Sunderland have been let down in their striking department for quite sometime now.

The Black Cats have struggled for consistent goals through the middle for way too long and it has to be the priority area this summer.

With this signing Sunderland would remain committed to their youth additions, however Mubama has a much better record in the youth game than many that have signed before him.

His lack of first team experience may be a cause for concern, but he wouldn’t be the first player to come to Sunderland with lack of senior experience a lot of which go on to do very well.

The season ahead

Sunderland finished 16th last time around and that sort of performance isn’t good enough.

Le Bris has to improve on the work that was done last season and it will be hoped as a minimum they climb inside the top half of the table this time around.

Sunderland have to be aiming high. They are a club with the aim to eventually return to the Premier League, but whether this season is too early to make a real attempt at that remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see how Sunderland do this season after their terrible end to the 2023/24 campaign.