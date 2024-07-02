Free agent joins EFL side after Sunderland departure

newport

Newport County have signed Michael Spellman following his exit from Sunderland, as confirmed by their official club website.

Newport County have landed the attacker on a free transfer and have handed him a two-year deal running until 2026.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Spellman, 21, cut ties with Sunderland at the end of last season after they decided not to hand him an extension.

He has now dropped down into League Two and has told the Exiles’ club website: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line. I can’t wait to get started. The club is on the rise and it wants to play good football which is what I’m all about. I’m really excited to play in front of the fans.”

The youngster isn’t the only player to join Newport County either, with the fourth tier outfit also securing the signature of defender Matt Baker from Stoke City on a permanent basis after his loan spell.

Who is this?

Departed Sunderland man joins new club

Spellman started his career in non-league with spells at Park View Academy and Chester-le-Street United before Sunderland landed him in 2022 after a successful trial spell.

He went on to make 28 competitive appearances for the Black Cats’ Under-21’s side and chipped in with four goals and five assists.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The winger also played once for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from the Stadium of Light at Whitby Town and Blyth Spartans to get some experience under his belt.

Sunderland have made the tough decision to let him leave this summer. He departed along with Corry Evans, Ellis Taylor, Jack Diamond, Ben Creamer, Callum Wilson, Connor Pye, Daniel Obolo, Harry Gardiner, Jayden Sekete, Joe Ryder, Kailem Beattie and Thomas Chiabi.

New chapter at Newport County

Spellman will give Newport County more competition and depth in attacking areas.

The Exiles are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to sack Graham Coughlan recently but continue to work on transfers behind the scenes.

They finished 18th in the table last term and are weighing up their options as they look to fill their managerial vacancy.

