New Sunderland contract announcement imminent, report claims

Sunderland youth goalkeeper Dan Cameron has earned a professional contract on Wearside, as per a report from the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland prospect Cameron had previously been offered a professional contract with Sunderland in March but writing for local outlet the Sunderland Echo, James Copley reports that he has now agreed the deal, with confirmation expected imminently.

Earlier today, the Black Cats confirmed the exciting news that Cameron’s Academy of Light teammate Tom Lavery had also signed his first professional contract with the club.

Lavery put pen to paper to commit his future to the Championship outfit until 2026, with the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The defender enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, which included scoring on his Premier League 2 debut with a late winner against Aston Villa. A number of excellent performances even earned Lavery a place on the bench for Mike Dodds’ first-team squad.

Cameron will be aiming to follow suit, having been with the Black Cats since U10s and progressing through the various age groups. Still just 18, Cameron is 6ft 5′ and Sunderland hold extremely high hopes for the promising ‘keeper’s future in the game.

Following the well-trodden path

The current model instilled at Sunderland by Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus places huge importance on involving youth players in the first-team.

Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Chris Rigg are just some examples of Sunderland academy graduates who have already embedded themselves in the senior squad as key players.

The North East giants are notorious for producing promising, young shot-stoppers too – with England’s number one Jordan Pickford making his name at the Stadium of Light before earning a move to Everton.

As well as Patterson, Matthew Young is yet another goalkeeper in the ranks who is tipped for a bright future between the sticks. Young received high praise for his exceptional performances on loan at Darlington last season and is expected to move on loan again this season.

Changes in goal

As for the senior squad, former Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop moved on loan to Wycombe Wanderers for 2024/25.

Bishop arrived at Sunderland last summer but has had limited opportunities to showcase his ability because of Patterson’s consistent performances.

This loan switch enabled the club to confirm the permanent capture of former Sheffield United and Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore. His arrival added some much-needed experience on Wearside, as new head coach Regis Le Bris aims to improve on last season’s underwhelming 16th place finish.

The former FC Lorient manager has a huge summer ahead, as with new recruits needed while top clubs target key players such as Jobe Bellingham.