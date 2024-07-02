Stockport County beat several clubs to sign League One man on three-year deal

Stockport County have seen off interest from ‘several’ League One clubs to sign Sam Hughes following the end of his contract at Burton Albion , according to reporter Sam Byrne on X

Stockport County have landed the centre-back on a three-year deal after he turned down fresh terms at Burton Albion.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Hughes, 27, has spent the past four years with the Brewers but has moved on now for a new challenge at Edgeley Park.

Journalist Byrne has reported on X that he was a wanted man this summer. The Hatters’ boss Dave Challinor has told their official club website: “I’m delighted to be able bring Sam to the club as we begin our pre-season preparations for next season. His League One experience, leadership qualities and the potential to improve with his age will make him a great addition to our squad.

“We needed to add another aerially dominant centre-back who could play either side in a three, and Sam certainly has all those attributes. We are all really looking forward to working with him.”

Hughes will bolster Stockport County’s defensive department as they prepare for life in the third tier following their promotion from League Two.

He started his career in the North West at Chester and broke into their first-team as a youngster in the National League.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYER/REUTERS.

Leicester City snapped him up in 2017 and he went on to play seven times for their first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

Hughes was loaned out to Salford City and Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt during his time at the King Power Stadium before joining the latter on a permanent basis.

He has since been a key player for the Brewers and has made 117 appearances in all competitions for them, finding the net on six occasions from the back.

New chapter at Stockport County

This is an exciting time to join Stockport County as they have ambitious plans to rise further up the leagues.

Hughes fits the profile of player that the Hatters have been targeting over recent times and will strengthen their options at the back.