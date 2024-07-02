Peterborough United, Swansea City to lose star men as Southampton swoop in

Southampton are heading up to the Premier League, but it seems they’re set to raid the EFL for two top centre-back prospects as part of their summer recruitment drive.

The Saints have been heavily linked with both Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United and Swansea City star Nathan Wood, who Russell Martin signed from Middlesbrough while in South Wales.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Prior reports have said Wood is poised for a St. Mary’s medical ahead of his move from the Swans. Now though, BBC Sport (14:42, 02.07.24) reporter Nick Mashiter states Edwards is set to follow suit.

Southampton are close to wrapping up deals for both the Peterborough United and Swansea City defenders.

Both players have a year left on their respective contracts. It means that Edwards and Wood’s clubs can both get fees for their top defensive prospects, removing the risk of them moving on the cheap next summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Expected moves?

Peterborough United and Swansea City both might have expected to lose Edwards and Wood respectively this summer. That may be more so the case for the Posh, who fell short of promotion back to the Championship.

However, as they make their deserved moves up to the Championship, it looks as though Southampton will be swooping in to take them both up to the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Edwards has been a standout for Peterborough United for some time. He became a regular in their side at just 18, making a good impression in his sole season of Championship football. As an England youth regular, this is a move that has been coming and he’ll be determined to maximise his potential.

As for Wood, Southampton tried to prize him away from Swansea City last summer. Manager Russell Martin is a huge fan of his and will be excited to link up with him once again, this time at the top of the English game.

More EFL stars stepping up

Edwards and Wood’s proposed moves to Southampton marks yet another case of top prospects development in the Football League moving up to the highest level English football has to offer.

Both centre-backs have learned their trade and developed in the EFL and will be widely backed to find joy in the Premier League too. The Saints look set to pull off two impressive deals, so they’ll be hoping the swoops can be completed with no late hitches.

For Posh and the Swans, they’ll welcome the funds raised from the sales and will be keen to reinvest in other areas of the squad.