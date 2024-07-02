Sheffield United man to sign new contract as they prepare for Championship return

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies has agreed a new deal amid interest from Charlton Athletic , according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X

Sheffield United are poised to keep hold of the stopper ahead of the new season as they prepare for life back in the Championship. They have already seen Wes Foderingham head out the exit door to join West Ham in the Premier League recently.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Davies, 31, has been on the books at Bramall Lane since joining the South Yorkshire outfit back in 2022. He has since been used as a back-up option and has made 11 appearances in all competitions, one of which came in the last campaign as they were relegated from the top flight along with Luton Town and Burnley.

In this latest update regarding his future with the Blades, journalist O’Rourke has reported on X that he will be sticking around for longer. His previous contract was due to expire at the end of last month and he was due to become available on a free transfer which alerted the attention of Charlton Athletic.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Keeping hold of Davies will be a shrewd move by Sheffield United.

He may not be guaranteed regular football under Chris Wilder but he still provides useful competition in their goalkeeping department.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

The German-born man started his career at Everton and rose up through the academy ranks at Goodison Park before joining Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster.

ADVERTISEMENT

He never made a senior appearance for the Owls though and left for Barnsley in 2014.

The Wales international, who has five caps under his belt, played 209 games for the Tykes and helped them gain promotion from League One in 2016 under Paul Heckingbottom.

Stoke City then snapped him up and he spent three years with the Potters before Sheffield United landed him.

What next for Charlton Athletic target?

Charlton Athletic have reportedly looked into bringing him down to London this summer as they search for a new ‘keeper.

Davies appears to be staying at Sheffield United now though which will force the Addicks to pursue other options between the sticks.