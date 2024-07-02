Sheffield United target second Peterborough United star amid Harrison Burrows pursuit

Sheffield United are heading back down to the Championship after a dismal season in the Premier League and a huge task lays ahead of manager Chris Wilder.

The boss is set to lead a significant rebuild of the playing squad at Bramall Lane. However, uncertainty over ongoing takeover talks is hindering their mobility in the transfer market at this early stage.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Nevertheless, rumours of a move for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows have circulated. The 22-year-old is set for a big transfer this summer after a starring campaign in League One.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged stating Sheffield United could make it a double swoop.

Writing on X, reporter Will Unwin claims that the Blades also want to sign Posh forward Ricky-Jade Jones. The Championship club are keen on a package deal for the duo and it ‘could be tied up soon’.

Sheffield United keen on a double deal for Peterborough’s Ricky Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows package deal. Could be tied up soon, by all accounts — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 2, 2024

Jones, 21, is under contract until the summer of 2025 like fellow academy graduate Burrows.

Jones joins Burrows on Blades radar

As Sheffield United gear up for the Championship campaign, it seems they view Peterborough United as a great club to raid for some much-needed new signings.

As touched on before, Burrows is someone destined for a step up after a stunning season at left-back. He notched 12 goals and 18 assists as Posh made it to the play-offs and lifted the EFL Trophy, captaining the side over the second half of the campaign.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

21-year-old Jones might not have hit those numbers, but he remains a player with a bright future who could prove to be a real problem.

He managed 12 goals and five assists across all competitions, operating as a winger or striker. The electric pace he possesses will make Jones a handful at any level and having made some notable strides forward last season, a move to Sheffield United could see him find a new level.

A huge rebuild

If it hadn’t already, the magnitude of the task ahead at Sheffield United will have set in now.

Wilder has been left with a depleted squad following their relegation from the Premier League with loan players returning to parent clubs and out of contract individuals heading for pastures new.

It means a huge summer transfer window lays ahead of the Blades. Additions are needed just about everywhere on the pitch, so the long-lasting takeover saga they have been embroiled in needs to be wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Then, Sheffield United can make real inroads in the transfer market, and a double deal for Posh stars Jones and Burrows may be given the green light.