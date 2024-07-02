Free agent holds positive QPR talks as player’s stance emerges

QPR and Chris Willock have held positive talks over a new deal with the winger’s preferred option to stay at Loftus Road, as per The Athletic

QPR are looking forward to the 2024/25 campaign under Marti Cifuentes.

There’s excitement over what the new season could hold after the Spaniard’s successful turnaround at Loftus Road. However, the transfer window that lays between them and the opening day is an important one.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Those with deals up this summer have officially seen their contracts expire. That includes winger Chris Willock, who is technically a free agent as he’s no longer under contract with the Rs.

However, it seems work is going in to keeping him in West London, with Willock’s preference to stay too.

The Athletic reports that QPR and former Arsenal and Benfica man remain in discussions over a fresh deal. Positive talks have taken place and the 26-year-old would prefer to remain with Cifuentes and co rather than move on.

Now that his deal is up though, any admirers are free to swoop in and make an offer to Willock.

Staying on at QPR

Willock has been on the books with the Hoops since October 2020, signing from Benfica after three years in Portugal. Since then, he’s notched 20 goals and 22 assists in 144 games for the club, becoming an influential figure out on the left.

The London-born attacker’s levels dropped under the previous tenure of Gareth Ainsworth but there were signs of him getting back to his best under Cifuentes.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

If Willock is to stay on at QPR, many would back him to reach the high levels he previously displayed. Cifuentes’ system can get far more out of him that Ainsworth’s setup did, so retaining him beyond this summer could be of great value.

It looks as though things are pointing towards him remaining. However, with his deal officially up, Willock’s future is firmly in his own hands and if he decides to move on, there’s little Rangers will be able to do to keep him.

QPR made a breakthrough in the transfer window with a swoop for French goalkeeper Paul Nardi last week. Daniel Bennie had joined the youth ranks, but Nardi is the first senior addition in West London.

The hope will be that more new faces are to follow him through the doors sooner rather than later. In the early stages of the window though, much of the focus has been on those moving on.

Jordan Archer and Stephen Duke-McKenna have joined Portsmouth and Harrogate Town respectively upon the expiry of their deals. Charlie Kelman has reunited with Leyton Orient on a new loan.

Andre Dozzell, Osman Kakay, Albert Adomah, Aaron Drewe, Joe Gubbins and Asmir Begovic have all seen their contracts run out upon the start of July.