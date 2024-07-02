Preston North End midfielder rejects contract, League Two move on the cards

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has rejected a new contract from the Lilywhites and is likely to move back to Bromley this summer, as per the Lancashire Post

Preston North End are preparing for the 2024/25 season after finishing 10th in the Championship last time out.

Ryan Lowe’s side once again just didn’t have enough to bridge the gap into the top six and this summer they will be working hard in an attempt to get closer next time around.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Leigh, 20, spent last season on loan at two different clubs. He began at Bromley in the National League where he made 12 appearances, assisting four goals. The central midfielder then went to Crewe Alexandra in League Two, making 16 league appearances and assisting once in the fourth tier.

He is technically a free agent since his contract expired on Sunday and despite Preston North End’s offer of a renewal, a new report states he has rejected that proposal with a move back to Bromley on the cards for him this summer.

A big boost

Bromley achieved promotion via the play-offs in the National League last season.

They finished 3rd after 46 games and beat Solihull Moors at Wembley on penalties.

Leigh wasn’t at the club for the full season, but the time he spent there was beneficial for both the club and player. He slotted in well and it’s no surprise to see Bromley move back in for him.

It would be a smart piece of business for the League Two outfit and despite his young age he has a small handful of League Two experience which will help Bromley as they adapt to life in the fourth tier.

It remains to be seen how they will do next season, but there will be hopes of survivng the drop and establishing themselves as a League Two club.

Making improvements

Preston North End have finished between 13th and 9th in each of the last six seasons. Whilst this consistency is impressive, there needs to be a time where they kick on and make a real push for the top six.

However, at the moment this summer it doesn’t appear as if they are taking a huge step towards doing that and under Lowe they could be set for another season of more of the same.

It will be interesting to see how they do next season and what sort of moves they make in the transfer window between now and their opening day fixture against newly-relegated side Sheffield United.