Portsmouth unlikely to sign Premier League prospect despite links

Portsmouth are unlikely to sign Crystal Palace man Jadan Raymond this summer, as per The News

Portsmouth are back in the Championship after a long absence from the second tier.

John Mousinho was the man to get Pompey over the line last season as they won the third tier and did it in style.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Fratton Park will finally be home to Championship football once again, but they will want to stay there and their summer business is key to achieving that.

Raymond, 20, was linked with a move to the south coast last January and that interest has continued into this summer. Portsmouth were unable to strike a move in January due to Palace wanting several clauses in the deal and it seems it is for that same reason that a move is unlikely this time around again.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Missing out

The 20-year-old is a dynamic prospect. He can fill several roles across the middle of the park as well as operate in the wide areas.

He has eight goals and 12 assists in 53 games for Crystal Palace’s academy sides since 2020 and he is in need of some first team exposure.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

It is for that reason a move to Portsmouth would have made a lot of sense, however it seems they are looking elsewhere now in a bid to strengthen their attacking ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the momentum

Mousinho’s side are carrying a lot of momentum at the moment.

The Championship is known to be a tough division and it will take no prisoners, however the early signs this summer for Pompey are promising and if they can survive the first season they could soon begin to kick up the second tier with their sights set on higher things.

Pompey will be an interesting team to watch this season and the division is better off with them in it.

Portsmouth begin their second tier campaign with an away trip to Leeds United.