Former Norwich City boss in line for international interview

Former Norwich City boss David Wagner is in line to be interviewed for the South Korean national team, as per The Korean Times

Norwich City finished inside the top six last season under Wagner.

The German boss guided the Canaries to a 6th-place finish in the second tier, but they were unable to reach the play-off final and they lost comfortably to Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He was dismissed following the defeat and subsequently replaced with Danish boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

However, the latest reports suggest he may not be out of a job for very long with Wagner seemingly in the frame to become the new manager of South Korea.

The report goes onto say they are also set to interview former Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Gus Poyet.

A new challenge

Wagner is yet to experience international management.

He started his managerial career at Borussia Dortmund’s second team where he spent four years. He then moved onto Huddersfield Town where he got the Terriers promoted and then survived relegation against all odds. The 52-year-old then moved to Schalke and Young Boys before moving back to England and Carrow Road last year.

It will be interesting to see how he does should he get this job, but elsewhere Norwich City are firmly focussed on mounting another play-off push this season.

The season ahead

The Canaries have set the benchmark now. Top six has to be the aim and under Thorup it will be hoped they can go one step further this season.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

Despite doing well in Denmark, this is only his second job in management and his first in England. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to adapt to the pressures and demands the Championship brings but he is highly thought of and the future looks promising at Carrow Road.

The Championship is never an easy division to compete in, but it is arguably weaker this season than it was last and that will work in Norwich City’s favour as they look to compete in and amongst the best this year.