Norwich City are not in the race for Palmeiras left-back Vanderlan, a report from local outlet the Pink Un has clarified.

Norwich City are preparing for another season in the Championship after coming up short in the play-offs.

The Canaries were taught a lesson by former manager Daniel Farke and his Leeds United side, who ran away 4-0 winners in the second leg of their play-off tie. Shortly after the thrashing, the club quickly sacked David Wagner.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

After the departures of Sam McCallum and Dimi Giannoulis, left-back will be an early priority for new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as he looks to make a mark on his new side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The Dane has already bolstered the East Anglian side’s defence with the signing of Panamanian centre-back José Córdoba.

However, contrary to reports form South America, Norwich City are not in the race to sign Brazilian defender Vanderlan.

It had been claimed that the Championship club were looking to bring the Palmeiras ace over to England, but the Pink Un states that he is not someone the Canaries are pursuing, nor is he of any interest.

Looking to improve

Norwich City will be looking to better their end to the 2023/24 season, finishing just inside the play-offs in 6th before their thoroughly disappointing collapse. There’s excitement in the air with the introduction of Thorup, with the 35-year-old impressing in Denmark at FC Nordsjaelland.

Heading into next season, there’s a feeling that some of the potential favourites for promotion are stalling, potentially bringing the likes of Norwich into stronger contention.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

For example, relegated Sheffield United and Burnley are facing tough tasks. The Blades require a huge rebuild while the Clarets are stalling in their hunt for Vincent Kompany’s replacement.

So, with some talented players already on the books and an exciting manager in Thorup at the helm, the chance could be there for Norwich City to make a real push for a Premier League return.

An area to bolster

As Thorup embarks on an important window, left-back is a position that requires before.

Giannoulis and McCallum have moved on, as touched on before. It leaves no natural left-back on the books at Carrow Road, though Jack Stacey has filled in there when required and versatile midfielder Jacob Lungi Sorensen has too.

With an obvious Danish connection, Norwich City may look to form a strong Danish link like seen at Premier League regulars, Brentford. Former Nordsjaelland full-back Martin Frese is already a name linked as a possible left-back target, though it is said that the Dane is waiting to see what develops over the summer, with interest from Italy and others.

With a long summer ahead, Norwich City will be looking to tighten their defence while developing a more attacking style that Thorup has come to be known for in Denmark.

In the search for new defensive signings though, it seems Palmeiras man Vanderlan is not one on the radar.