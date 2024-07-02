Norwich City not interested in Premier League midfielder despite contrasting reports

Norwich City are not eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest man Lewis O’Brien this summer, as per Pink Un

Norwich City are gearing up for another season in the Championship after finishing inside the top six last season.

David Wagner guided the Canaries to a top six finish, but the German boss was unable to get past Leeds United who dismantled them pretty easily across two legs.

Wagner was dismissed and new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup is now tasked with repeating the play-off push in his first year in England as a manager.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

O’Brien, 25, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. He made 23 Championship outings for Michael Carrick’s side following on from his short spell in the MLS.

He joined Forest from Huddersfield Town in 2022 but has only played 17 games across all competitions for them.

At the weekend both Luton Town and Norwich City were linked with a move for O’Brien with the former reportedly interested in a permanent deal and the latter a loan.

However, it has now been said that the Canaries aren’t targeting O’Brien this summer in what is a boost for those other clubs interested.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Championship proven quality

O’Brien is a Championship level player currently.

His best performances came for Huddersfield Town, but he hasn’t played a full season of football in England since putting on the Terriers shirt.

He is a versatile midfielder and will no doubt be picked up by someone in the second tier this summer, but it won’t be Norwich City as they look to explore other options in the transfer window.

Looking forward

Thorup has had success in the dugout during his time in Denmark, but the demands of the Championship will be something he hasn’t experienced before.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Many other inexperienced managers have come to the second tier and done well in recent times and that’s evidently the avenue Norwich City are trying to go down, but whether it will work or not is only something time will tell.

The Canaries have a tough job ahead of them as finishing inside the play-offs is never easy, but with the right additions this summer there is no reason they can’t be in the mix once again this time around.