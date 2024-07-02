European club target Norwich City star after impressive Portsmouth stint

Norwich City sent young star Kamara out on loan for the first time last summer, with League One side Portsmouth bringing him in on a season-long deal.

The 20-year-old had starred in the Canaries’ youth ranks and headed south with Pompey to get a first taste of senior football. He would star in a title-winning campaign for John Mousinho’s side, netting 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 52 games across all competitions.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

After such a strong campaign, there’s been excitement over just what lays ahead of Kamara, and it seems he’s on the radars of other clubs.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that the Norwich City attacker is of interest to Belgian giants Anderlecht following his fantastic Portsmouth stint.

It is not said whether their interest is in a permanent or temporary deal. Kamara is currently under contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2025.

A decision to make

It feels as though Norwich City have got to make a decision over Kamara’s future this summer.

Such a strong season on loan at Portsmouth will surely have confirmed to the Canaries that he’s a talent capable of having a place in their first-team in the future, if not next season. If that is the case, they must move to tie him down to a new deal this summer.

If he has a place in new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup’s plans, it would be a just reward for Kamara while also securing his future.

Image courtesy of: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS.

However, if Kamara isn’t going to pen a new deal or Thorup doesn’t have him in his thinking, a sale this summer should become the priority. That way, they can still get a fee for a highly talented player rather than running the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

Anderlecht’s interest could give Norwich City a decision to make, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

Can Kamara earn a place in the side?

Thorup will likely take much of this pre-season to determine who he wants in and around his Norwich City side. After such a strong loan at Portsmouth, Kamara seems certain to get an opportunity.

A starting spot on the right-hand side could be there for the taking too.

There are talented wingers on the books at Carrow Road but the right-hand side has not been locked down. Christian Fassnacht and Tony Springett while Borja Sainz, Onel Hernandez and Jon Rowe mainly play on the left.

With a strong pre-season, Kamara can make a starting spot his own, but his fate will lay in the hands of Thorup and the decision makers at Norwich City.