Leeds United expected to sell two more star players

Leeds United are in for a busy summer window once again and are expected to sell two of three attackers this summer, as per The Daily Mail

Daniel Farke’s side came so close to achieving promotion last season, but they narrowly fell short and as a result they are expected to see several first team players depart during this transfer window.

Their recent Red Bull investment may help a little, but it doesn’t seem to be changing the fact that they have to sell some big names going forward and three more linked with departures are Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe.

Firpo, 27, assisted eight Championship goals from 29 games last season. The left back has been at the club since their top flight days joining from Barcelona in Spain.

Bamford, 30, scored eight and assisted one in the league last season. The striker has been at Elland Road since 2018 and has registered some impressive seasons across both the second tier and Premier League.

Piroe, 24, scored 14 and assisted three in 45 league outings last season. He joined from Swansea City just a year ago after impressing in Wales.

Now, reports claim that Firpo is expected to be sold this summer whilst the Whites will also have to sell either Bamford or Piroe as well.

Mass sales

Farke’s side is going to look very different come August than it did last May.

It’s not unusual for clubs to have to sell following their relegations, especially if they then fail to get immediately promoted back up. However, it seems there may be more sales than expected with some players heading for the door that weren’t expected to go.

Archie Gray being one of those. The 18-year-old is arguably Leeds United’s biggest prospect and he is set to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Building for the future

Farke knows what it takes to go up and the Leeds United side he will have next season will still likely be stronger than some of those he has worked with in the past when he achieved promotion.

However, the pressure will be on. The Whites can’t afford to start slow and lose ground to their rivals from the off and should they do so things could well turn toxic quickly at Elland Road.

They will be one of the favourites for promotion and it will be interesting to see how they spend some of the money generated from these expected sales. If they recruit well then they could set themselves up very nicely to start the 2024/25 season.