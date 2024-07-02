Leeds United target claims he is ‘ready’ for next step this summer

Leeds United have been linked with defender Jordan Torunarigha already this summer.

Leeds United are looking to bounce-back from play-off heartbreak last season.

Daniel Farke’s side came so close to promotion, but couldn’t quite get over the line and this summer is set to be a busy one as the Whites look to build on last season and get over the line this time around.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Several key players are expected to leave Elland Road this summer. Archie Gray is nearing a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Diego Llorente is close to a move to Real Betis, Junior Firpo is expected to be sold as well as one of either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe.

Joe Rodon is expected to make the permanent switch to Yorkshire following a loan spell there last season, and they have also been linked with Torunarigha.

Now, speaking about his future, the defender has said he is ready to leave Gent amid interest from abroad: “I feel good, I’m in top shape and ready for the next step.

“I still have a year left on my contract and I’m not in a hurry. We’ll see what happens. I’m aiming for the highest possible sporting goals. That will definitely play a role in my decision.”

A solid addition

The 26-year-old central defender made 33 appearances last season for KAA Gent in Belgium. The top tier defender has previous Bundesliga experience and has been a regular for KAA Gent since joining them in 2021.

He does have interest from in Germany as well and that could be tough for Leeds United to battle against given his history there, however he spoke about reaching the highest possible goal and if he has ambitions to play in the Premier League then Leeds United would be a smart move for him.

The German-born Nigerian international is a solid defender and his experience would be welcomed at Leeds United as they push for promotion once again.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

No room for error

Farke’s side looked strong towards the backend of last season and they managed to close the gap to automatic promotion significantly. However, they were a few points short and instead had to go through the play-offs.

The German boss has plenty of Championship experience and his sides tend to get promoted automatically, so that will certainly be the aim once again this year. However, with the club evidently in a period of transition it may be hard for them to hit the ground running due to the high player turnover.

But, there is still plenty of time to go and if this business can get done early then the Whites will be in a good position heading into the season opener against Portsmouth.