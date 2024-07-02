Leeds United defender expected to reject contract offer

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is expected to reject the renewal that has been offered to him, as per Leeds Live

Leeds United are awaiting contract decisions from three first teamers at the moment.

Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper and Drameh have all been offered new deals at Elland Road with all three players officially free agents following the expiration of their contracts yesterday.

Shackleton has been heavily linked with Sheffield United this summer and given his lack of consistent football at Leeds United it seems a move away is most likely.

Cooper is the club captain. Fresh reports suggest Leeds United will continue to negotiate with him in an attempt to tie him down, however the initial offer wasn’t good enough for the defender to accept.

Drameh, 22, played 28 times for Birmingham City last season in the Championship. The right back hasn’t really played frequently for Leeds United’s senior side instead having loan spells with Luton Town, Cardiff City and the Blues.

He has been offered a new deal, but Leeds Live claim they expect the defender to reject it and leave on a free transfer.

Time to move on

Drameh has built up a solid amount of second tier experience, however he hasn’t really shown enough to break into Daniel Farke’s side.

Whilst the Whites offered him a new deal that may be simply so they are entitled to compensation should another club swoop in for him.

The 22-year-old needs to go somewhere he is guaranteed consistent game time and whether that be Championship or League One finding himself a permanent home will help him settle and ultimately aid his development.

Transition period

Leeds United came so close to promotion last season, but they fell short and as a result are having to undergo a lot of work to their current squad.

Several players are expected to leave the club with Archie Gray the most recent to be on the verge of a move away.

Elsewhere, Diego Llorente isn’t expected to stay, Junior Firpo is expected to be sold and one of either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe will likely leave as well.

Farke would rather the pre-season not be so hectic and he’d want a settled squad to prepare for the upcoming campaign, however the expectation will still be promotion and his side should still be strong enough to compete this time around.