Leeds United have sold Archie Gray to Spurs and according to TEAMtalk , the midfielder will earn £75,000-a-week with his new club.

Leeds United saw midfield starlet Archie Gray break into their first-team at the start of the 2023/24 season.

The teenager had long been touted for a bright future at Elland Road. He may have had to wait for his debut until the start of last season, but Marcelo Bielsa had him on the first-team bench at the age of just 15.

Now 18, Gray has made a big move to Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds United themselves said they are ‘heartbroken’ to have seen him depart, while fans had hoped their prized prospect would remain for some time yet.

However, with a big £40m move on offer and their financial situation in mind, the Championship club cashed in.

It’s one of the window’s early high-profile moves, and it sees Gray earn a healthy pay hike.

How much will Archie Gray earn at Spurs?

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Archie Gray will earn a deal worth £75,000-a-week with Tottenham Hotspur. His contract upon arrival from Leeds United runs until the summer of 2030 too.

In North London, he’ll don the number 14 for Ange Postecoglou, a shirt that Croatian superstar and eventual Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric wore for Spurs before becoming one of the world’s best with Real Madrid.

Gray signed professional terms at Elland Road in March 2023, earning an improved deal earlier this year. The terms of that contract were not made public, but his deal with Spurs likely makes for a significant pay increase.

In North London, Gray will be out to maximise his sky-high potential and kick on with Spurs having emerged as one of the country’s most exciting prospects in his Leeds United breakthrough.

Heading for the top

As touched on before, the Leeds United faithful are gutted to see such a talent move on. Archie Gray looked to be the latest from his family on course for stardom with the club, but such is his trajectory that he has arguably outgrown the Championship side already.

The transfer to a top club like Tottenham Hotspur is fully deserved.

Many will back him to become a first-team player pretty much straight away, perhaps proving the decision to cash in on him now as the right one.

While the Whites would have hoped he’d stay, there’s no doubt that fans will be willing him on to reach the very top in the years to come.

The player will retain a fond place in fans’ hearts, and vice versa.

Gray will be welcomed back to Elland Road with open arms but for now, his full focus will be on making a quick impression on Spurs boss Postecoglou after his big-money move from Leeds United.