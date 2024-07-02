Hull City stance on permanent Noah Ohio transfer outlined

Hull City will not be signing Standard Liege striker Noah Ohio on a permanent basis this summer, according to Belgian news outlet HLN (live transfer blog, 01.07.24, 16.31).

Hull City landed the attacker on loan during the last January transfer window to bolster their attacking department. He went on to score three goals in eight games as they missed out on the Championship play-offs by three points.

Ohio, 21, is expected to leave Standard Liege full-time ahead of next season, despite the fact his contract with the Belgian outfit runs until 2026. He will be weighing up his options in the game as he looks to find himself a new long-term home.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HLN, he is not heading back to East Yorkshire anytime soon. The player is said to have a ‘lot of interest’ at the moment though.

The Tigers have changed their manager from Liam Rosenior to Tim Walter and their new boss will be in the hunt for some signings of his own.

Ohio has a lot of potential and scored a few important goals for Hull City in the last campaign against Rotherham United, Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

He would have been a useful addition if they were to land him in this window.

However, he didn’t always make the squad under former head coach Rosenior and had problems with his fitness which may be why he isn’t coming back.

The Holland youth international is relatively raw still and the Tigers might feel they need more experienced options up top, especially following Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp’s exits.

Ohio was on the books at Manchester United, Manchester City and RB Leipzig before signing for Standard Liege in 2022.

The attacker has scored six goals in 40 outings since his switch to Belgium.

What next?

Ohio has reportedly received attention from some unnamed teams so will be considering his options.

As for Hull City, they are being patient with their recruitment as Walter aims to put his own stamp on the squad.

They have made Ryan Giles their first signing of the summer from Luton Town.