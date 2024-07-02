Former Hull City and Derby County man retires aged 37

The ex-England international has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 37. He made 585 appearances in all competitions and scored 27 goals.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Huddlestone, who made four caps for the Three Lions, has spent the last two years as a player-coach with Manchester United’s Under-21’s and he is now looking to delve into the coaching world.

He has posted on X: “So the day has come to announce my retirement from playing professional football. From the age of 8 football is all I have ever known or wanted to do. To be able to do this until the age of 37 has been a blessing, with many ups and downs on this journey. Now is a time for me to repurpose to the other side of the game I love, coaching.”

Huddlestone rose up through the ranks at Derby County before playing 95 games during his first spell.

Tottenham Hotspur snapped him up in 2005 and he spent eight years with the London outfit, some of which was spent on loan at Wolves.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Hull City then came calling in 2013 following their promotion to the Premier League under Steve Bruce and he was part of the Tigers’ side who reached the FA Cup final in 2014. However, they were beaten by Arsenal at Wembley.

Huddlestone was a key player for the East Yorkshire outfit and played 161 matches for them, firing eight goals.

Derby County lured him back to Pride Park after his time at the MKM Stadium came to an end in 2017.

He then stayed for three years before Hull City re-signed him under Grant McCann in 2022.

The Tigers decided not to keep hold of him after the 2022/23 campaign though and he subsequently moved to Manchester United.

What next?

As Huddlestone has alluded to, he wants to get into coaching properly now.

He will have gained valuable experience from his stint at Old Trafford.

His former teammate Liam Rosenior was manager of Hull City last term but was sacked after they missed out on the play-offs.