Iceland star signs, defender snapped up: 3 Grimsby Town transfers we could see this month

Grimsby Town are in for a busy summer transfer window as manager Dave Artell looks to shape the squad to his liking.

Grimsby Town just about staved off relegation from the Football League last season, avoiding another drop into the non-league pyramid after a tough season at Blundell Park.

The Mariners finished 21st in League Two as Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United suffered the drop.

Image courtesy of: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS.

Looking to next season, Artell will be determined to make a telling impact on the club’s playing squad. With players more suited to his style of play, it will be hoped the North Lincolnshire outfit can start to look further up the League Two table again.

With July underway, players’ contracts have expired and pre-season is underway, which is bound to see a ramp up in transfer business.

So, as the new month begins, we pick out three Grimsby Town transfers that could pan out over July…

Svanthorsson signs

Reports from Iceland have claimed that the Mariners are pursuing an eye-catching deal for winger Jason Dadi Svanthorsson, who is on the books with top-flight club Breidablik.

He’s tested himself in the UEFA Europa Conference with the side and has 11 goals and four assists to his name so far this campaign. However, with his deal up later this year he could be on the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is competition for his signature, but with talks taking place, Svanthorsson could be a statement signing that Grimsby Town are able to get over the line this July.

Toby Mullarkey moves on?

As for a potential departure, one man who could depart Blundell Park is defender Mullarkey.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke recently said on X that newly-promoted Crawley Town have made an offer for the Grimsby Town star, and it could be tough to fend off League One interest. He developed well for Artell as the season progressed and having made his way through non-league football, it could be a tricky one for Mullarkey to turn down.

Crawley are in need of new signings having lost a number of star men after their relegation and defence is somewhere they need to bolster.

Early interest in his services could leave Grimsby Town fighting to keep him onboard. Over the course of this month, it would not be a surprise if the Red Devils’ chase develops further and a definite outcome is reached.

Midfielders arrive

Last but not least is not a specific dealing, but it seems inevitable that a midfielder or two arrives at Grimsby Town over the course of July.

Image coutesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS

Several departures in the middle of the park means Kieran Green, Curtis Thompson, Evan Khouri and Curtis Thompson are the only central midfielders contracted to the Mariners. As such, while other areas need to be bolstered too, midfield should be seen as a position of priority.

Artell will want a particular profile of midfielder to fit his style of play, so his recruitment will be meticulous. Hopefully it won’t be long before there is further movement on that front though with three of the four signings so far being defenders.