Derby County join Wrexham and Birmingham City in race for Championship winger

Derby County are gearing up for a Championship return.

The Rams finished 2nd last season in League One, tipping Bolton Wanderers to the final automatic promotion spot with a great run of form to end the campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Paul Warne’s side are now back in the second tier, and will be hoping to make their stay a long one.

Longman, 23, spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Championship. He made 35 league appearances for the Lions and scored three goals whilst assisting another three.

He came through Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy before moving to the Tigers following a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon.

Longman has attracted plenty of interest this summer. Wrexham and Birmingham City in League One are battling it out for him, whilst Millwall are eyeing up another move for him this summer with added competition from abroad.

Now, Witcoop has reported Derby County are the latest side to register interest in Longman adding more Championship competition in the race.

Derby confident of striking a deal with Ebou Adams. Talks ongoing over a deal with Cardiff but expect that to happen. Hull utility man Ryan Longman also being looked at. Deals for strikers Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates all but done. #dcfc #ccfc #hcafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 2, 2024

A solid signing

The 23-year-old has played 73 games for the Tigers across all competitions since joining. He has contributed to 12 goals for Hull City, but it seems as he enters the final year of his contract, a move away is the most likely outcome for him this summer.

Millwall ended the season winning their last five games and they’ll be hoping to climb into the top half of the second tier next season.

Derby County will be doing everything they can to avoid a relegation battle, whilst Birmingham City and Wrexham in League One are both expected to be fighting for promotion.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Longman would be a very good addition in the third tier, but it remains to be seen whether he would drop down given the Championship interest.

Laying the foundations

Warne knows what it takes to survive in the Championship. He has plenty experience at this level and the Rams are in safe hands.

It wasn’t too long ago they were in the play-off final under Frank Lampard, and whilst they may have aspirations to return to that level of success for now they must focus on stabilising and ensuring the long-term security of the club in the second tier.

They have a good chance of staying up this season, but they will need some more incomings before the campaign gets underway.

Derby County start the season with an away trip to Blackburn Rovers.