Derby County locked in talks over midfielder deal as double swoop nears

Derby County are in continuing talks with Cardiff City over an Ebou Adams deal as Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson look set to sign, as per John Percy

Derby County are in the early stages of a highly important transfer window as they gear up for their return to Championship football.

Paul Warne led the Rams to automatic promotion from League One after missing out on the play-offs in the 2022/23 campaign. They finished 2nd, pipping Bolton Wanderers to the post as Portsmouth won the title.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The loan signing of Gambian midfielder Ebou Adams was vital in sealing promotion. As such, there’s been strong speculation over a permanent swoop for the Cardiff City man.

Now, The Telegraph’s John Percy has issued an update on the pursuit.

Writing on X, Percy stated that Derby County are continuing talks with the Bluebirds over a possible deal for Adams. It comes amid recent reports that Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson are set to sign, with Percy adding they should come through the doors in the next 24 to 48 hours.

#dcfc set to complete the signings of forwards Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson in the next 24-48 hours. Yates will sign on loan from Swansea and Jackson joins on a two-year deal after leaving Ipswich. Talks ongoing with Cardiff over a potential deal for Ebou Adams — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 2, 2024

Yates is set to sign on loan from Swansea City, while Jackson is available for nothing following the expiry of his deal with promoted Ipswich Town.

Reaching a deal

Adams was such a huge hit during his loan spell with Derby County. Everyone at Pride Park is eager to see him return for good, while the midfielder himself previously admitted it would be very tough to say goodbye.

It feels as though all that needs to be done is for the clubs to reach an agreement. The rest may well be a formality with the Rams eager to bring him in and Adams very fond of life at Pride Park.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Work continues to go into a permanent deal while other plates are being spun. It’s a busy time of the summer for Derby County but hopefully their hard work will pay off.

It seems Yates and Jackson’s arrivals are imminent, and it will be hoped an agreement over Adams isn’t too far away as negotiations continue.

Warne’s midfield revamp

As Championship football returns to Pride Park, manager Warne will be revamping his midfield ranks.

It will be hoped that the return of loan star Adams can be sealed, but he will not be the only addition in the middle of the park this summer. A number of players have departed and new signings are a must.

Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith moved on at the end of their contracts while Max Bird has now linked up with Bristol City following their January transfer agreement.

It leaves Derby County without some highly influential players in central midfield. A move for Adams would mark a perfect start to the midfield makeover, with Warne and co sure to have other targets lined up.