Derby County agree contract deal with 2022 signing following promotion

2 July 2024
Derby County have agreed a new contract with striker James Collins, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.

Derby County are poised to keep hold of the forward for longer as they prepare for life in the Championship. They were promoted from League One along with Portsmouth and Oxford United and finishing 2nd in the table.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Collins, 33, saw his previous deal at Pride Park expire at the end of June and he was due to become available as a free agent. He joined his current club back in 2022 and has since scored 31 goals in 98 games in all competitions over the past two years, 19 of which came in the last campaign.

In this latest update regarding his future with Paul Warne’s side, journalist O’Rourke has reported on X that he will be sticking around. He was linked with Shrewsbury Town last summer, as per the Shropshire Star, but nothing materialised on that front in the end.

Derby County contract latest

Keeping hold of Collins will be a shrewd move by Derby County as he injects experience into their ranks.

He also provides useful competition and depth in attacking areas and has played in the second tier before.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Collins started his career at Aston Villa and has also played for the likes of Swindon Town, Hibernian, Northampton TownShrewsbury TownCardiff City and Luton Town in the past.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international, who made 13 caps, spent four years with the latter and helped them rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at Kenilworth Road.

He has turned out to be a useful addition for the Rams and his goals were crucial in their promotion in the last campaign.

What next for Derby County?

Derby County will be pleased to have sorted out Collins’ future as they prepare for next term.

Warne’s side have delved into the market recently to bring in versatile Ben Osborn following his exit from Sheffield United.

They are in the hunt for some more reinforcements as they look to freshen up their ranks and bring in some more quality.

