Coventry City cool interest in Premier League defender amid stumbling block

Coventry City have cooled their interest in Nottingham Forest man Joe Worrall with wages an issue, as per Coventry Live

Coventry City are in the market for new recruits as they look to push further up the Championship table in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Sky Blues still endured a memorable 2023/24 season, making it all the way to the FA Cup semi-final while embarking on an impressive push back up the Championship following a poor start.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

This talented group is another year more experienced and another year closer now though, so expectations will be high for Mark Robins and co.

Eye-catching targets have emerged with Coventry City rumoured to be among the admirers of Joe Worrall, who is down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest. However, it seems early interest from the Sky Blues has brought up a stumbling block.

Coventry Live reports that while Worrall was spoken to by the Championship club, wages look to be an issue.

This is a new obstacle in addition to the fact that Coventry would prefer a loan while Forest want to sell.

Wait and see?

The differences between Coventry City and Nottingham Forest and the issue of Worrall’s wages could make this a tricky deal to do, but perhaps the door can remain ajar incase something can come together later in the window.

Interest from other clubs such as Sheffield United might mean Worrall is off the market sooner rather than later.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

However, with Forest selling players early on to help with PSR regulations and Worrall staying on the books, perhaps the Premier League side can afford to be more flexible in negotiations over a transfer. If they other players they can raise funds from, perhaps that keeps the door open to a possible loan.

That could keep Coventry City in contention for his signature, although if the chance to cash in for good arises, Forest may take that opportunity. We’re still in the early days of the transfer window though, so there’s plenty of time for circumstances to change.

Current centre-back options

As things stand, it seems likely that one more centre-back will be on the Coventry City shopping list.

The permanent return of popular loan man Luis Binks means Robins currently has four senior central defenders on the books. Binks has linked up with Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Kitching and Bobby Thomas in the defensive department as he signs for good from Italian side Bologna.

We are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of defender Luis Binks, subject to international clearance. 🤝 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) June 19, 2024

Adding another player to those ranks would give Robins fantastic depth, even if he was to opt to move back to a back three. In that scenario, Jake Bidwell can play as a left-sided centre-back too.

Time will tell whether interest in Worrall comes back to the fore, but as Coventry City cool their interest, perhaps Robins and co are looking elsewhere at potential alternatives.