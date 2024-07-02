Free agent eyed by Swindon Town and MK Dons poised to join EFL side after Charlton Athletic departure

Colchester United are poised to sign in-demand Jack Payne following his exit from Charlton Athletic , according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X

Colchester United are set to land the attacking midfielder on a free transfer as they prepare for their first full season under the guidance of Danny Cowley. They finished 22nd in the table last term ahead of relegation pair Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Payne, 29, is a free agent after Charlton Athletic decided not to hand him an extension this summer. He spent the past campaign on loan at MK Dons and The Real EFL have claimed that the Dons want him permanently, whilst The Deck have claimed that Swindon Town are admirers of him too.

However, in this latest update regarding the player’s situation by journalist O’Rourke on X, he is expected to sign for Colchester United in League Two now. Some unnamed MLS sides are also said to have taken a look.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Payne would be an eye-catching addition by Colchester United if they can get a deal over the line. He would inject more quality into their ranks.

Charlton Athletic signed Payne in 2022 and he went on to make 57 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

He was then given the green light to join MK Dons on loan last year and scored seven goals in 44 matches to help them reach the play-offs. However, they lost at the semi-finals stage to eventual winners Crawley Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payne started his career at Southend United and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Huddersfield Town lured him to Yorkshire in 2016.

He was part of the Terriers’ team promoted to the Premier League against the odds in his first year at the John Smith’s Stadium under David Wagner. However, he was loaned out the following two years to Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City to get some more experience.

The Londoner then had permanent stints at Lincoln City and Swindon Town before linking up with Charlton Athletic.

What next?

A move to Essex could be on the cards for him now as Colchester United look to snap him up.

His exit from Charlton Athletic has freed up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other players.

As for Swindon Town and MK Dons, they may need to start looking elsewhere for other targets in the attacking midfielder role.