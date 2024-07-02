Cheltenham Town to land familiar face after Walsall exit

Cheltenham Town are set to sign goalkeeper Owen Evans following his exit from Walsall , according to GloucestershireLive reporter Jon Palmer on X

Cheltenham Town are poised to lure the stopper back to Gloucestershire as they prepare for life in League Two under the guidance of ex-Newport County and Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn. They were relegated from League One last season along with Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Port Vale.

Evans, 27, has cut ties with Walsall this summer and officially became a free agent at the end of June. He has been weighing up his options over recent times and is now poised to land himself a move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Palmer has reported on X that he is set to re-join the Robins. He will battle it out for their number one jersey as they target an immediate promotion back to the third tier.

Cheltenham Town first signed Evans on loan back in 2020 before his switch was later made permanent.

He made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Robins before leaving in 2022.

The former Wales youth international played for Hereford United before linking up with Wigan Athletic as a youngster.

Evans then rose up through the academy ranks at the DW Stadium and went on to play five times for the Latics’ first-team.

He also had loan spells away at Witton Albion, Rhyl, North Ferriby United, Sutton United, Macclesfield Town and Cheltenham Town to gain some experience.

The Newport-born man played under the now Barnsley manager Michae Duff during his time at Whaddon Road.

Walsall snapped him up two years ago and he made 45 outings for the Saddlers.

What next?

Evans is now apparently heading back to Cheltenham Town as they look to continue their recruitment drive.

Flynn has delved into the market to bring in Luke Young, Ryan Haynes, Scot Bennett, Harry Pell and Arkell Duke-Boyd to bolster his squad. Meanwhile, the likes of Luke Southwood, Sean Long, Liam Sercombe and George Lloyd have left.